West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: The TMC has accused the BJP of indulging in "malicious propaganda", saying the saffron party is trying to communalise the upcoming assembly polls in the state.

Kolkata | Jagran Politics Desk: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda launched a 'Parivartan Rath Yatra' in West Bengal on Saturday to gather support for the saffron party ahead of the highly anticipated assembly polls in the state. Nadda's rally, which was kicked off from Nadia district, clashed with ruling Trinamool Congress' 'Jansamarthan Yatra'.

While the BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' began from Nabadwip and culminated at Barrackpore, TMC's 'Jansamarthan Yatra' began from Chapra and moved through Krishnanagar, ending at Palashi.

Ahead of the two mega rallies in West Bengal, the TMC has accused the BJP of indulging in "malicious propaganda", saying the saffron party is trying to communalise the upcoming assembly polls in the state.

"They (BJP) always mixed religion with politics, this is nothing new. They are desperate as they know that they are going to be losing in the election. Let them do their communal politics, people of Bengal will never fall for it," said TMC MP Saugata Roy, as reported by News18.

The BJP, on the other hand, has alleged that the TMC is "trying to create obstacles" for in the state but will not succeed. The saffron party has also said that it plans to organise multiple 'padayatra' in the state to bolster its campaign ahead of the assembly polls.

"Our parivartan yatra will be the antim (last) yatra for TMC. Last time we had gone to court for permission. This time TMC has gone to court first. We tried to hold 'save democracy' in the past but they stopped us. Let's see what happens this time," said West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh.

Elections to the 294-member state assembly are due in April-May this year. In the last assembly polls, the TMC had swept the elections while the BJP managed to win just three seats. However, the BJP made a strong comeback in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 and won 18 of the 42 seats in West Bengal.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma