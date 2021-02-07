West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: This will be the Prime Minister's second visit to West Bengal in two weeks where elections are slated to be held in April and May this year.

Kolkata | Jagran Politics Desk: In order to gather support for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the upcoming assembly polls in the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit West Bengal on Sunday and will lay the foundation stone of several key infrastructure projects.

In West Bengal, PM Modi will dedicate the nation an LPG import terminal built by the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL). He will also dedicate to the nation Dobhi–Durgapur Natural Gas Pipeline section of the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga project.

"On Sunday evening, I would be in Haldia, West Bengal. At a programme there, will dedicate to the nation the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) import terminal built by BPCL. Will also dedicate to the nation Dobhi-Durgapur Natural Gas Pipeline section of the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga project," PM Modi tweeted in Bengali earlier.

The event will be attended by West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan. However, media reports suggest that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will unlikely attend the event.

According to a report by News18, Banerjee won't attend the event after her "humiliation" at the event organised in Kolkata's Victoria Memorial on the 125th birth anniversary.

Banerjee was supposed to address the event in Kolkata but had refused to do so after the crowd allegedly raised "Jai Shri Ram" slogans at the event. Notably, PM Modi was also present at the event.

"I think the government's program should have dignity. This is not a political program...It doesn't suit you to insult someone after inviting them. As a protest, I won't speak anything," Banerjee had said.

Banerjee is seeking a third straight term in West Bengal. However, several TMC leaders, including MPs and MLAs, have joined the BJP ahead of the polls in the state. Banerjee, though, remains confident that the TMC will remain in the power in the state.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly are due in April-May this year.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma