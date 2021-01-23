West Bengal Assembly Polls LIVE: PM Modi will visit West Bengal today where he will address the 'Parakram Divas' at Victoria Memorial.

Kolkata | Jagran News Desk: With West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 around the corner, politics over Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose has intensified and both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) attacking each other, trying to woo the voters in the state. On the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Bose, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today address the 'Parakram Divas' at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata.

The Prime Minister will also visit Assam today where he is expected to distribute over one lakh land allocation certificates in Sivasagar. Ahead of PM Modi's visit, Home Minister Amit Shah has already landed in Assam. Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will address a grand rally in Kolkata today. Banerjee, who is seeking a third straight term, had earlier requested the people of the state to take part in the "Desh Nayak Dibas".

Here are the LIVE updates from the big story:

12:09 pm: The way the Assam government handled COVID19 is praise worthy. I am confident that Assam will take forward the vaccination drive now. I appeal to all to get vaccinated, said PM Modi.

11:56 am: The Centre-State double engine government is working to supply running water to all the households of the state, says PM Modi.

11:56 am: The fast-paced development of Assam in very important to us. The way to 'Atmanirbhar Assam' is through 'Atmavishwaas' (self-confidence) among the people here. 40 per cent of the state's population is taking benefit of 'Ayushmaan Bharat' scheme of the Central government, says PM Modi.

NDA government has always kept the preservation of the Assamese culture at its foremost intention behind implementing policies including the protection of the Assamese language and promotion of its literature, he added.

11:41 am: The entire country is celebrating the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose, today. The country has decided to celebrate this day as 'Prakram Diwas'. His life gives us inspiration even today: PM Modi

11:33 am: PM Modi distributes land allotment certificates to indigenous people in Assam's Sivasagar.

11:28 am: Assam and northeast got due attention from the central government and made unprecedented progress during the last 6 years. We thank the PM for giving the region a new direction in terms of growth and inclusive development, says Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

11:24 am: PM Modi is the biggest well-wisher of Assam and its people. The development of Assam and the northeast region is due to his support, says Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal

11:23 am: Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal welcomes PM Narendra Modi at Sivasagar.

10:56 am: 23rd January has been named 'Parakram Divas' after much thought as it signifies Netaji's valour and how he united the nation. It is not good to express disagreement with every step and go against cooperative fedralism, says West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

I assure the people of West Bengal that every step will be taken to ensure impartial and violence-free assembly elections in the state, he added.

10:50 am: BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya has said that the party, in respect of Netaji, does not want any roadblocks.

"The state government is organising its own function. We don't want to debate this. In every home people blow conches on this day, this is not a political agenda," he said.

10:45 am: Just In: Amit Shah will also launch 'Ayushman CAPF' scheme for jawans of all paramilitary forces, in Guwahati today. This scheme will provide cashless and paperless medical treatment at empanelled hospitals. The scheme will ensure access to health services across the country to CAPFs personnel: Home Minister's Office

10:40 am: About Netaji: Born to advocate Janakinath Bose in Odisha's Cuttack on January 23, 1897, Netaji went on to play a key role in the freedom movement. He is also known for establishing the Azad Hind Fauj.

While there is controversy over Bose's death in a plane crash in Taipei on August 18, 1945, the central government had in an RTI in 2017 confirmed that he had died in the incident.

#WATCH | "I hope we all participate in PM Modi's decision to celebrate 125th birth anniversary of Subhash Chandra Bose & especially educate children & youth about Netaji's life," Home Minister Amit Shah, in Guwahati#NetajiSubhashChandraBose pic.twitter.com/UuQPllkFLP — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2021

10:30 am: Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tributes to Netaji Bose and said that the courage and valor of Netaji gave new strength to the Indian freedom struggle.

"The entire nation will always be indebted to Netaji for his valor and continuous struggle. PM Narendra Modi has paid an unprecedented tribute to him by celebrating his birth anniversary as 'Parakram Divas'. I wish all the countrymen on the Parakram Divas," he said in Hindi.

10:25 am: Meanwhile, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee will address a grand rally in Kolkata today in response to BJP's "Parakram Divas".

"Homage to Deshnayak Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birthday. He was a true leader and strongly believed in unity of all people. We are celebrating this day as Desh Nayak Dibas. GoWB has also set up a committee to conduct year-long celebrations till January 23, 2022," she tweeted earlier.

10:20 am: PM Modi will also visit Assam later today. Ahead of PM Modi's visit, Home Minister Amit Shah has already landed in Assam.

10:15 am: The Centre, in order to honour and remember Netaji's indomitable spirit and selfless service to the nation, has decided to celebrate his birthday on January 23 every year as 'Parakram Divas' to inspire people of the country, especially the youth, "to act with fortitude in the face of adversity as Netaji did, and to infuse in them a spirit of patriotic fervour".

10:10 am: Ahead of his visit, PM Modi also paid tributes to and said a grateful nation will always remember his sacrifice and dedication for its independence.

"Tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, a great freedom fighter and true son of Mother India, on his birth anniversary. The nation will always remember his sacrifice and dedication for the independence of the country.#ParakramDivas," he tweeted.

10:05 am: PM Modi's visit to West Bengal comes just ahead of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 where the BJP is hoping to dethrone Mamata Banerjee's TMC.

10:00 am: PM Modi will visit West Bengal today where he will address the 'Parakram Diwas' at Victoria Memorial.

