Kolkata | Jagran News Desk: In a massive show of strength, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Saturday held a massive roadshow from Shyam Bazaar to Red Road in Kolkata and pointed out that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose did not get his due respect.

Asserting that Netaji's birth anniversary will be celebrated as 'Desh Nayak Diwas', Banerjee attacked the Centre in a veiled manner, saying some people claim to revere Subhas Chandra Bose "but scrapped the Planning Commission, which was conceptualised by the freedom fighter".

"We will celebrate the birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose as 'Desh Nayak Diwas'. It is based on a great history. Rabindranath Tagore addressed Netaji as Desha Nayak. We formed a committee for Netaji's 125th birth anniversary celebration. Amartya Sen, Abhijeet Banerjee and eminent personalities are part of the committee for the year-long celebration," she asserted.

In order to honour and remember Netaji's indomitable spirit and selfless service to the nation, the Centre has decided to celebrate his birthday on January 23 every year as 'Parakram Diwas'.

Banerjee also urged the Centre to declare January 23 as a national holiday., saying a monument, named after Azad Hind Fauj, will be built in Rajarhat area and a state-funded university, which is also being set up, will be dedicated to Netaji.

Shah says youngsters should take inspiration from Netaji

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary on Saturday and said the youngsters of the country were united under his charismatic leadership, which gave new strength to India's freedom struggle.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, he said children and youngsters can take inspiration from Netaji's contribution to the country's independence and help build a self-reliant India.

"The courage and valour of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose gave new strength to the Indian freedom struggle. He organised the youngsters of the country with his charismatic leadership under adverse circumstances. On the 125th birth anniversary of such a great hero of the freedom movement, I pay my heartfelt tributes," Shah said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma