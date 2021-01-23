West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Calling it an 'insult', Banerjee said that government's programs should not be 'politicised' and should have some 'dignity'.

Kolkata | Jagran News Desk: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Saturday refused to address an event on the occasion of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary after chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' were raised.

Calling it an 'insult', Banerjee said that government's programs should not be 'politicised' and should have some 'dignity'.

"I think government's program should have dignity. This is not a political program....It doesn't suit you to insult someone after inviting them. As a protest, I won't speak anything," Banerjee was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

#WATCH | I think Govt's program should have dignity. This is not a political program....It doesn't suit you to insult someone after inviting them. As a protest, I won't speak anything: WB CM Mamata Banerjee after 'Jai Shree Ram' slogans were raised when she was invited to speak pic.twitter.com/pBvVrlrrbb — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2021

Banerjee was supposed to address an event at Victoria Memorial on the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and state minister Firhad Hakim were also present at the event.

Banerjee, who held a massive rally on Saturday to show her strength ahead of the highly anticipated West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021, also alleged that the Centre has destroyed the 'federal structure' and there will be befitting 'reaction' for every 'wrong action'.

"Netaji envisioned the Planning Commission. I used to go to the Planning Commission to discuss policies. Today there is no space for discussion. The federal structure is destroyed. We demand the National Planning Commission must be brought back," claimed Bannerjee.

Also Read -- On Netaji's 125th birth anniversary, PM Modi pushes for Atmanirbhar Bharat, says 'world witnessing powerful India'

The TMC supremo also said that there should be four capitals in India and the demand regarding this will be raised in the Parliament, adding that "one nation, one political party" won't work in the country. Banerjee also explained that Rabindranath Tagore addressed Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose 'Desh Nayak'.

"It feels sad that the Centre has not yet declared a holiday on Netaji's birthday. We will build the Azad Hind Monument. We will show how it will be done. They have spent thousands of crores of rupees in building a new parliament complex without any present requirement," she said.

India on Saturday observed the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Bose. The Centre had earlier announced that his birth anniversary will be observed as 'Parakram Diwas' to inspire people and remember his indomitable spirit and selfless service to the nation.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma