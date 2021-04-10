West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Speaking at a rally in Siliguri, PM Modi said Mamata Banerjee knowns that she is losing the battle of Bengal which is why she is instigating people to attack the security forces.

Siliguri | Jagran Politics Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday slammed the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) over the violence in poll-bound West Bengal's Cooch Behar and urged the election commission to take strict action against the accused.

Speaking at a rally in Siliguri, PM Modi said Mamata Banerjee knowns that she is losing the battle of Bengal which is why she is instigating people to attack the security forces. He, however, asserted that Banerjee's "tactics of obstructing the polling process" as people of Bengal has decided to end the 10-year rule of violence.

"What happened in Cooch Behar is very saddening. My sympathies are with the families of those who died, I condole their demise. Didi and her goons are perturbed, seeing the people's support for BJP. She has stooped to this level as she can see her chair slipping away," PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"It's time to change the kind of political environment, that has been created in Bengal for the past several decades. 'Tolabaaj mukt' Bengal will be formed now. 'Syndicate mukt' Bengal will be formed now. 'Cut money mukt' Bengal will be formed now," he added.

Earlier in the day, four people were killed in Cooch Behar's Sitalkuchi area after a mob tried to overpower the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel deployed at a polling booth and tried to "snatch their rifles".

Following the incident, the election commission suspended the polling in Sitalkuchi based on the initial report by special observers and asked officials to submit a detailed report over the alleged CISF firing that claimed the lives of four people.

Meanwhile, the fourth phase of polling for 44 seats was held in West Bengal on Saturday. The fourth phase of polling will decide the fate of several political heavyweight candidates, including BJP's Babul Supriyo. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma