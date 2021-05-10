Out of the 43, 17 new MLAs, mostly party veterans, will take oath as full-time ministers. On the other hand, 19 will be made state ministers while the rest will be given independent charge.

Kolkata | Jagran New Desk: Days after the stupendous victory of Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress in the assembly elections in West Bengal, 43 party leaders would sworn-in as ministers at the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata on Monday.

Out of the 43, 17 new MLAs, mostly party veterans, will take oath as full-time ministers. On the other hand, 19 will be made state ministers while the rest will be given independent charge.

The MLAs who will be sworn in as cabinet ministers are Partha Chatterjee, Arup Roy, Bankim Chandra Hazra, Subrata Mukherjee, Manas Ranjan Bhunia, Saumen Kumar Mahapatra, Moloy Ghatak, Aroop Biswas, Amit Mitra, Sadhan Pande and Jyoti Priya Mallick.

On the other hand, Chandrima Bhattacharya, Sujit Bose, Ratna De Nag, Sandhyarani Tudu, Subrata Saha, Indranil Sen and Chandrima Bhattacharya will be sworn-in as minister of state (independent charge).

Several new leaders like former India cricketer Manoj Tiwary, former IPS officer Humayun Kabir and Siuli Saha will also take the oath of the office on Monday.

Banerjee had raced back to power in West Bengal by winning 213 seats. On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which was hoping to form its government in the state, became a distant second with just 77 seats.

Though the TMC returned to power in West Bengal, Banerjee lost the high octance battle of Nandigram against her aide-turned-rival Suvendu Adhikari, who had joined the BJP in December last year.

Following her loss, Banerjee had said that she respects the verdict of the people of Nandigram but she will move the court against the 'mischief' in the key constituency.

"We have won so big in Bengal but I respect the verdict of the people of Nandigram. Let people of Nandigram decide. Whatever their verdict is, I accept that. It is okay," she had said.

"I also feel there was some mischief as after the news of my victory came things changed. Then, heard that the result has changed. I will later move court on this issue," she added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma