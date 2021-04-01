West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Though Adhikari, who is contesting the polls from Nandigram this year, was left unhurt, a media vehicle in the convoy got damaged in the incident.

Kolkata | Jagran Politics Desk: In what could trigger tensions in the region, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari's convoy was allegedly attacked in Nandigram on Thursday. Though Adhikari, who is contesting the polls from Nandigram this year, was left unhurt, a media vehicle in the convoy got damaged in the incident.

"These are work of Pakistanis, 'Jay Bangla' is a slogan from Bangladesh. There are voters from a particular community at that booth who are doing this," Adhikari said after the incident, as reported by news agency ANI.

The attack on Adhikari's convoy will likely trigger tensions in Nandigram where the second phase of polling is underway. This was also the second incident of violence from Nandigram on Thursday. Earlier in the day, a BJP worker -- Uday Dubey -- was found dead at his residence in Nandigram's Bhekutia.

West Bengal: Vehicle of media personnel attacked near booth number 170 in Kamalpur, Nandigram.



"These are work of Pakistanis, 'Jay Bangla' is a slogan from Bangladesh. There are voters from a particular community at that booth who are doing this," says BJP's Suvendu Adhikari pic.twitter.com/gMsENDDnA5 — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2021

Though the police suspect that Dubey committed suicide, the BJP has accused the TMC, saying the party worker was under pressure from the ruling party for his support to Suvendu Adhikari and Mithun Chakraborty during a roadshow.

Meanwhile, Adhikari, who is BJP's candidate from Nandigram, on Thursday asserted that the saffron party will win the polls and advised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee not to indulge in hooliganism.

He said that the BJP, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is here to stay after May 2 and urged the people of West Bengal to vote in favour of the saffron party. He also claimed that Banerjee violated the model code of conduct by addressing the media.

"She addressed press illegally (meaning violated poll codes), even in Hoogly she named Nandigram and after that, on helipad, she addressed the press on Nandigram. Her efforts to influence voters will be in vain," said Adhikari, as reported by ANI.

Nandigram is experiencing the most high-profile contest with Banerjee and Adhikari taking on each other. Their fates will be announced by the election commission on May 2.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma