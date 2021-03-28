West Assembly Elections 2021: The TMC had on Saturday released an audio clip of Roy with another BJP leader Shishir Bajoria where the two leaders could be purportedly heard discussing ways to "influence" the EC.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday raised questions over the alleged audio leaked clips of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mukul Roy by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and asked "who tapped the phone call and why".

"Two BJP leaders were discussing over a phone call the demands made for transfer (of officers). These demands were made in writing. There is nothing secret in this. The question which needs to be raised is that who tapped the phone call," Shah said while addressing a press conference in Delhi, as reported by news agency ANI.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) had on Saturday released an audio clip of Roy with another BJP leader Shishir Bajoria where the two leaders could be purportedly heard discussing ways to "influence" the Election Commission (EC).

This came hours after the BJP released an audio clip of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee where she could be purportedly heard persuading Suvendu Adhikari's aide Pralay Pal to rejoin the TMC.

(Disclaimer: English Jagran does not independently verify the veracity of both the audio clips)

BJP will win 26 of 30 seats in West Bengal, 37 of 47 in Assam

Shah on Sunday also thanked the EC for successfully organising the first phase of assembly elections in Assam and West Bengal and asserted that the BJP will form the governments in the two state. He said that BJP will win 26 of 30 seats in West Bengal and 37 of 47 seats in Assam in the first phase of polling.

"Yesterday, after many years, the polling process was held without any incident of violence in West Bengal. I want to thank the women of West Bengal for polling in favour of the BJP. BJP will form government in West Bengal with more than 200 seats," Shah was quoted as saying by ANI.

The first phase of the assembly elections in West Bengal and Assam concluded with an estimated 79.79 per cent and 72.58 per cent voter turnout on Saturday. The second round of polling will be held on April 1 while the counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma