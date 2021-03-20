West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Promising to make Bengal 'Sonar Bangla' again, PM Modi urged the people of the state to vote for the BJP without any fear in the upcoming assembly polls.

Kolkata | Jagran Politics Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed a mega rally in West Bengal's Kharagpur and made a staunching attack at the Congress-Left alliance and Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC), saying the opposition parties have destroyed 70 years of the state.

Promising to make Bengal 'Sonar Bangla' again, PM Modi urged the people of the state to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) without any fear in the upcoming assembly polls. He also made a reference to booth capturing and said that the state police and administration should remember that "nothing is greater than the limits of the Constitution and democracy".

"Yesterday WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook were down for 50 to 55 min, everybody got worried. But in Bengal, development and dreams have been down for 50 to 55 years. First, it was Congress, then Left and now TMC, who've blocked state's development," PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"The nation is continuously progressing towards a single-window system. But in Bengal, only 'bhaipo single window' works as nothing can happen without passing through this window. Because of TMC syndicate, old industries are shut and only 'mafia udyog' prospers," he added.

Slamming Mamata Banerjee, the Prime Minister said that the Centre had announced several schemes for West Bengal in Union Budget 2021 but the TMC government is not implementing them due to politics. He further said that Banerjee runs a school of brutality where 'tolabaji' (extortion), cut money, syndicate in West Bengal and anarchy form the syllabus.

"Baba Saheb Ambedkar has given us the freedom to vote and to choose. However, in Bengal, Mamata is constantly looting your freedom to vote. In the 2018 Panchayat elections, the rigging done by TMC was witnessed by the entire world! I assure the people of Bengal that Didi will not be able to trample over our democracy anymore," PM Modi said.

"This election is not only to change the MLA, only the minister, only the Chief Minister, not just of Poriborton, but to resolve the creation of Shonar Bangla. There is a huge vote for BJP at every booth, we have to leave from here after taking this resolution. This time a loud impression, lotus impression," he added.

Elections for the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held this year in eight phases from March 27 to April 29 while the counting of votes will take place on May 2, the Election Commission said in February this year.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma