Kolkata | Jagran Politics Desk: A war of words broke out between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) after a purported video showing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee shaking her injured leg surfaced online.

The 30-second video, which was shared by BJP spokesperson Pronoy Roy, showed Banerjee shaking her injured leg purportedly while sitting on a wheelchair. Roy, while sharing the video on Facebook, said Banerjee should "stop putting up a drama over her injuries" to garner support for her party.

(Disclaimer: English Jagran does not independently verify the veracity of the video.)

"This video grab which has surfaced on networking websites has not been filmed by anybody from the BJP. It was recorded by some TMC party workers. We want her to get back to normal life soon, we also pray for that... but she must stop putting up this drama by moving around in a wheelchair," Roy said, as reported by news agency PTI.

"If she was exercising her leg by shaking it then I suggest that she start walking as that will help her recuperate faster," he added.

The ruling TMC, however, slammed the BJP over the purpoted video, saying the saffron party has insulted Banerjee and needs to learn "how to respect women". The TMC said that the BJP is indulging in "dirty politics" but the people of Bengal will teach them a lesson.

"The more she is losing confidence the bigger her bandage gets. People are not buying this... She must have forgotten which leg is injured, and shook the wrong foot. She has already lost the elections, the bandage won't be able to save her from imminent defeat," PTI quoted State Minister Rahul Sinha as saying.

Banerjee had sustained injuries during a roadshow in Nandigram last month. The TMC had said that the alleged attack was carried out by some miscreants to take Banerjee's life. However, the Election Commission had refuted TMC's charges and said that the Nandigram incident was an "accident"

The highly anticipated West Bengal elections is underway. The first and second phases were held on March 27 and April 1 respectively while the last phase will be conducted on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

The BJP believes that it would be able to repeat its 2019 Lok Sabha Elections performance when it won 18 of 42 parliamentary seats in the state. The TMC, however, has said that Banerjee, who is contesting from Nandigram this year, will come to power again.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma