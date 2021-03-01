West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Mamata's meeting with Yadav is also crucial as the RJD leader had also missed the brigade meeting called by the Left, Congress and ISF in Kolkata on Sunday.

Kolkata | Jagran Politics Desk: In what could raise eyebrows ahead of the upcoming assembly polls in the state, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee will meet Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday.

Banerjee, who was supposed to announce the list of TMC candidates for the upcoming polls, will meet Yadav at her residence in Kalighat. The TMC supremo has reportedly delayed the announcement of its candidates as Banerjee is looking to join hands with Yadav for the West Bengal polls.

Mamata's meeting with Yadav is also crucial as the RJD leader had also missed the brigade meeting called by the Left, Congress and ISF in Kolkata on Sunday. Media reports suggest that Yadav is looking to contest on 10 to 12 seats in West Bengal.

Notably, Yadav's entry can change the dynamics in West Bengal and political experts believe that the RJD can help Banerjee gain the votes of the 'sizeable' Biharis in the state.

The TMC, which is seeking its third straight term in West Bengal, has been hit hard by the mass resignation of its leaders, including MLAs and MPs, joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The Congress and the Left parties have mocked the TMC over its leaders joining the BJP, saying it is funny that people are jumping ship just ahead of the assembly polls just "because of the call of their inner voice".

However, the TMC has said that by its leaders -- Suvendu Adhikari and Dinesh Trivedi -- joining the BJP and is focusing only on the upcoming polls. "It is good that he left us. He never enjoyed mass support. He used to win elections because of Mamata Banerjee's image. People like him are of no use to any political party," said party leader Tapas Ray.

West Bengal will witness eight-phased Assembly polls beginning March 27 this year. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma