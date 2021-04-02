West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Speaking at a rally in Sitalkuchi, Shah said that the saffron party will stop cross-border infiltration from neighbouring Bangladesh.

Alipurduar | Jagran Politics Desk: Union Home Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah on Friday made a blistering attack at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) runs the government on three Ts -- 'Tolabaji' (extortion), 'Tanashahi' (dictatorship) and 'Tushtikaran' (appeasement).

Speaking at a rally in Sitalkuchi, Shah said that the saffron party will stop cross-border infiltration from neighbouring Bangladesh. He also attacked the TMC over political killings in West Bengal, saying the BJP is "not afraid of didi's games".

"Those who are corrupt and killed BJP workers will be jailed after May 2. Be it coal mafia, sand mafia, water tanker mafia, or the ones involved in cow slaughtering. We'll form an SIT to probe them," Shah was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"Shouldn't infiltration be stopped? Doesn't it take jobs of our youth? Replace Didi, even birds won't be allowed to enter Bengal, let alone humans. All refugees will be respectfully given Indian citizenship," Shah added.

Shah also asserted that the BJP will win the high profile Nandigram seat where Banerjee is contesting, adding that the saffron party will emerge victorious on over 200 seats. He also accused the TMC government of meting out injustice to the north Bengal region.

"Mamata didi has done nothing for the development of the region. After coming to power, the BJP will constitute a North Bengal Development Board and spend Rs 2,000 crore annually on the region's development," Shah was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"We will also establish an AIIMS, which will cater to the medical necessities of not only Coochbehar district but also of the entire region," he said.

Urging people to vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP, Shah said that development will be the topmost priority of the saffron party if it forms the government in the state.

"We will give Rs 2000 crores to the North Bengal development board for your development. There will also be a battalion of Rajbanshi youth, to pay tribute to Narayani Sena," he said.

The second phase of polling was conducted in West Bengal on Thursday and a record voter turnout of over 80 per cent was recorded. The third phase will be conducted on April 6 while the counting of votes will take place on May 2.

