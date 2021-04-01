West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Asserting that the BJP will win over 200 seats, PM Modi said that Banerjee's frustration is growing with each passing day which is why she is seeking support from those whom she considered as "outsiders and tourists.

Kolkata | Jagran Politics Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took a veiled dig at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over his 'cool, cool' remark and said that the Trinamool Congress is a "shool" that gave unbearable pain to the people of the state.

Speaking at an elections rally in Jaynagar, the Prime Minister also attacked Banerjee over his "problems" with the 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan, saying didi's men are calling people with 'chotis' as 'rakshas'.

"Didi, if you want to appease anyone, you have every right to do so. You want to abuse me, keep abusing me. But I will not let you abuse people's devotion and the identity of Ram Krishna Paramhans, Chaitanya Mahaprabhu and Swami Vivekananda," PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"Some days ago, I visited Bangladesh where I offered prayers at Jeshoreshwari temple. Didi objected to it. In Orakandi, I sought blessing for the country during my visit to the sacred land of Harichand Thakur and Guruchand Thakur. She got very angry. Is visiting a temple wrong?," PM Modi added.

Asserting that the BJP will win over 200 seats in West Bengal, PM Modi said that Banerjee's frustration is growing with each passing day which is why she is seeking support from those whom she considered as "outsiders and tourists.

The Prime Minister also paid tribute to Sova Majumder -- the mother of the BJP worker who was allegedly attacked by TMC members -- saying she was a representative of the daughters of West Bengal but was tortured by Banerjee's men.

"During the second phase of voting today, people are reaching polling booths in large numbers. Everywhere, there is only BJP. There is a BJP wave in Bengal," ANI quoted PM Modi as saying.

The eight-phase assembly elections in West Bengal is underway. The first phase was held on March 27 while the second phase was conducted on April 1. The third, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth phases will be held on April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29 respectively while the counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma