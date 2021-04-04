West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: In its response, the election commission said that Mamata Banerjee's allegation are "factually incorrect" and "devoid of substance".

Kolkata | Jagran Politics Desk: In a major setback for Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee, the election commission (EC) on Sunday dismissed her allegations of disruption of polling in Nandigram on April 1 and warned of action against her under the sections of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and the Representation of the People Act.

In its response, the poll body said that Banerjee's allegation against the Border Security Force (BSF) jawans deployed at a polling booth in Nandigram are "factually incorrect" and "devoid of substance". The observation was made by the EC after special observers Ajay Nayak (General) and Vivek Dube (Police) submitted their report on Saturday night.

"It is a matter of deep regret that a media narrative w sought to be weaved hour after hour to misguide the biggest stakeholders which is the voters by a candidate who also happens to be the honourable CM... All this was done when the election process was/is on. There could not have been a greater misdemeanour," the EC said, as reported by an English news channel.

Banerjee had on April alleged that the central forces were stopping people from casting their vote and accused that the BJP-led NDA government in the Centre was using "money and muscle power" to disrupt polling in West Bengal.

However, Banerjee, who is contesting from the high profile Nandigram seat this year against her aide-turned-rival Suvendu Adhikari, asserted that the TMC will win the elections and form government in Bengal for the third straight time.

"I am not worried about Nandigram, I am confident of victory. (But) I am worried about democracy," Banerjee had said on Thursday while showing a victory sign.

Banerjee on a number of occasions has alleged that the central government through the use of the forces is trying to disrupt polling in the state. She had earlier too asked the EC to take necessary actions to ensure that polling takes place democratically in Bengal.

The first and second phases of the Bengal elections were held on March 27 and April 1 respectively. The third phase will be conducted on April 6 while the fate of the candidates will be announced on May 2.

