Kolkata | Jagran Politics Desk: Day after the alleged attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram, a section of leaders from both Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will meet the Election Commission (EC) soon to demand a proper enquiry into the incident.

While the TMC has alleged that the attack on Banerjee was part of a "well-planned conspiracy", the BJP has accused the West Bengal Chief Minister "of spreading lies" over the incident and said that she is "politicising the issue".

Alleging foul play, the saffron party has asked whether Banerjee's convoy was attacked by the Taliban and has demanded the suspension of the IPS officers in charge of her security.

"They (TMC) are politicising the issue. However, we believe such incidents should not be politicised. I hope Election Commission will send enough central forces to West Bengal to control the political violence," said BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, as reported by news agency ANI.

The TMC, however, has attacked the BJP over the attack on Banerjee. On Wednesday, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee shared a picture of the injured Banerjee, alleging a conspiracy.

"BJP brace yourselves to see the power of people of BENGAL on Sunday, May 2nd. Get ready," he tweeted.

Banerjee on Wednesday claimed that she was allegedly attacked in Nandigram by four to five men who pushed her, besides banging on her the door of her car, leading to the injuries. She is currently undergoing treatment at the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata. The doctors have said that she will be kept under observation for 48 hours.

"Initial examination suggests severe injuries in her left ankle, foot and bruises, injuries in right shoulder, forearm and neck. The chief minister complained of chest pain and breathlessness since the incident," India Today quoted one of the doctors attending Banerjee as saying.

Banerjee will contest the upcoming West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 from Nandigram where the BJP has fielded her long-time aide Suvendu Adhikari. Whether Banerjee will get a third term will be announced on May 2.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma