Kolkata | Jagran Politics Desk: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday made a staunching attack at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA government in the Centre and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "incompetent and cannot run the country".

Banerjee, who was discharged from hospital a few days ago after the Nandigram incident, was addressing a rally on a wheelchair on Monday in Purulia and said that BJP won because of its lies and is "selling off everything".

"We will provide free supply of ration to your doorstep, you don't have to go to ration shops anymore. We are trying to provide education in English to our tribal students, besides their mother tongue," she said.

While Banerjee slammed the Centre in Purulia, Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a rally in Ranibandh and attacked the TMC, saying West Bengal is now entangled in "goonda raj". He further said that the TMC government has taken Bengal to new lows in the last 10 years.

"Mamata Ji has a leg injury, it's not known how she got it. TMC calls it a conspiracy, but EC says it was an accident. Didi, you're roaming around in a wheelchair, concerned about your leg, but not the pain of mothers of my 130 workers who were killed," he said.

"Corruption, political violence, polarisation, Hindus and SC/STs had to go to courts for celebrating their festivals - this is the sort of situation they have brought to the state, ruining development in the state," he added.

Elections to 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

