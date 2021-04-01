West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: This comes hours after PM Modi claimed that Mamata Banerjee will file her nomination from a second seat as she is "nervous about losing in Nandigram".

Kolkata | Jagran Politics Desk: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday dismissed Prime Minister's Narendra Modi's claim that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will contest the assembly elections in West Bengal from another seat apart from Nandigram, saying the party supremo is "winning comfortably".

This comes hours after PM Modi -- while addressing an elections rally in Jaynagar -- claimed that Banerjee will file her nomination from a second seat as she is "nervous about losing in Nandigram".

"Didi, is there any truth in the rumour that you are going to file nomination from another constituency? First, you went there (Nandigram) and people gave you an answer. If you go somewhere else, people of Bengal are ready," PM Modi had said, as reported by news agency ANI.

Mamata this year is contesting the polls from the high profile Nandigram seat against her aide-turned-rival Suvendu Adhikari. Both the TMC and the BJP have claimed that they are winning the polls.

Mamata Banerjee dials Bengal guv



Banerjee on Thursday also dialled Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and a senior Election Commission (EC) official and accused that the central forces deployed in the Nandigram constituency are helping the BJP. She also alleged that the EC is following the instructions from Union Home Minister Amit Shah and demanded that the BJP should control its "goons brought from outside".

"Home Minister himself is instructing CRPF, BSF and other jawans to help only BJP and its goons. I apologise to my Election Commission for their silence. We have given so many letters but they are one-sidedly supporting BJP candidates," she said, as reported by ANI.

"We have already lodged 63 complaints with Election Commission. I am not worried about Nandigram, but I am worried about democracy. I will win Nandigram with the blessings of 'Maa Maati Manush'," she added.

The first phase of the assembly elections in West Bengal concluded on Saturday. The second round of polling was held on April 1 while the counting of votes will take place on May 2.

