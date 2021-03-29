West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Mamata Banerjee had on Monday conducted a massive rally in Nandigram where she is up against her former aide Suvendu Adhikari.

Kolkata | Jagran Politics Desk: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) Mamata Banerjee on Monday made a scathing attack at her lieutenant-turned-rival Suvendu Adhikari and said that "too much greed is not good".

"They (Adhikaris) will be 'na ghar ka, na ghat ka'," said Banerjee after her massive roadshow in the high profile Nandigram seat, as reported by news agency ANI.

"Those who can't love culture, can't do politics here. Nandigram witnessing hooliganism. We did meeting in Birulia, TMC office destroyed. He's (Suvendu Adhikari) doing whatever he wants. I can play games too. I too will respond like lion. I'm Royal Bengal tiger," she added.

Banerjee also took a jibe at senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah over the death of the 82-year-old party worker's mother, who was allegedly attacked by TMC workers last month, and wondered why the Union Home Minister remains silent when women are "tortured to death" in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh.

"I don't know how the sister has died. We don't support violence against women. We have never supported violence against my sisters and mothers," Banerjee was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"But the BJP is now politicising the issue. Amit Shah is tweeting and saying Bengal Ka Kya Haal hain. Why does he remain mum when women are attacked and brutalised in Hathras in Uttar Pradesh?," she added.

Mamata had on Monday conducted a massive rally in Nandigram where she is up against Suvendu Adhikari. The high-stakes constituency in the Purba Medinipur district will go to the polls in the second phase on April 1.

Accompanied by senior TMC leaders, Banerjee led the 8-km-long roadshow from Reyapara Khudiram More to Thakurchowk in her wheelchair, greeting people with folded hands.

Hundreds of local people and party activists accompanied her, shouting the slogan of 'Mamata Banerjee Zindabad!'. The feisty TMC boss has announced that she will stay in Nandigram till the end of voting in the seat on Thursday.

The eight-phase assembly elections in West Bengal began on March 27 and continue till April 29 while the fate of the candidates will be announced by the election commission on May 2.

