West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Commenting on the development, West Bengal BJP Vice President Arjun Singh has said that the saffron party will welcome the veteran Bhojpuri actor.

Kolkata | Jagran Politics Desk: Amid speculations of him joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), former Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Mithun Chakraborty will share a stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday at a rally in Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground.

Commenting on the development, West Bengal BJP Vice President Arjun Singh has said that the saffron party will welcome the veteran Bhojpuri actor.

"If Mithun Chakraborty comes, it will be good, both for Bengal as well as our party. If he comes on a stage where there is PM, the people of Bengal will be happier, " said Singh while speaking to news agency ANI.

Though an official announcement is awaited, media reports suggest that the BJP is keen on having Chakraborty on its side and wants to portray him as one of the main faces against the Mamata Banerjee government.

Chakraborty is a quite popular face in Bengal and also served as a former Rajya Sabha MP. The 70-year-old, however, was forced to resign from his position two years ago amid allegations in the Sharda Chit Fund case.

Meanwhile, several TMC leaders, including MPs and MLAs, have joined the BJP ahead of the assembly elections in West Bengal, boosting the saffron party camp.

The BJP had performed miserably in the 2016 West Bengal polls but had made a strong comeback in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, winning 18 of 42 parliamentary seats.

The elections for the 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal will begin on March 27. The state is going to witness eight-phase Assembly polls this year. West Bengal will to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and the BJP in the fray.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma