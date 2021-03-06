West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Adhikari hinted that the BJP will mostly likely field him from the high-profile Nandigram constituency, saying he will see Banerjee on the "battlefield".

Kolkata | Jagran Politics Desk: Hours after Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced she will contest the upcoming polls from Nandigram, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari took a sly dig at her by calling her an "outsider" and said that she will "lose and leave" on May 2.

Adhikari, a former close aide of Banerjee, also hinted that the BJP will mostly likely field him from the high-profile Nandigram constituency, saying he will see her on the "battlefield".

"Honourable CM will contest from Nandigram as per the candidate list, very good, it's welcomed. People of Nandigram raise your voice, 'we want the son of Midnapore, not outsiders'. We will see you on the battlefield. On 2nd May, you will lose and leave," Adhikari was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

Notably, Adhikari, who joined the BJP in December last year, had won the Nandigram seat in 2016 West Bengal polls. Before Adhikari, this constituency was represented by another TMC MLA.

Media reports suggest that the BJP in its central election committee (CEC) meet -- which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party chief JP Nadda -- has also finalised that Adhikari will be fielded from Nandigram. However, an official announcement regarding the same is awaited.

Since December last year, TMC has received several setbacks after several of its leaders, including MPs and MLAs, left the party and joined the BJP ahead of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021. However, the party has expressed confidence that it will win the upcoming polls and defeat the BJP.

The BJP in 2016 polls had performed miserably and bagged just three seats. It, however, made a strong comeback in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, winning 18 of 42 parliamentary seats.

The West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 will be held in eight phases, beginning from March 27. The results, meanwhile, will be announced on May 2.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma