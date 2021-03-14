West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Banerjee revealed that she is contesting the upcoming assembly polls in West Bengal from Nandigram to pay tributes to those who lost their lives in the 2007 fire incident.

Kolkata | Jagran Politics Desk: Days after getting discharged from hospital following the Nandigram incident, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Sunday held a massive roadshow in Kolkata's Hazra on a wheelchair and said that her "bold fight" to protect their revered land will continue and she will "never bow down to cowardice".

Banerjee, who held the five-kilometre roadshow from Mayo Road to Hazra More, also revealed that she is contesting the upcoming assembly polls in West Bengal from Nandigram to pay tributes to those who lost their lives in the 2007 fire incident.

"On this day, in 2007, innocent villagers were killed in firing at Nandigram. Many bodies could not be found. It was a dark chapter in the history of the State. Heartfelt tribute to all those who lost their lives," she said in a Tweet before her roadshow.

"In memory of those who lost their lives in Nandigram, we observe March 14 as Krishak Dibas every year and give away the Krishak Ratna awards. Farmers are our pride and our government is working for their all-round development," she added.

While Banerjee held a roadshow in Kolkata, her former aide Suvendu Adhikari, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in December last year, made a staunching attack on her, saying 'opportunists' who gave promotions to officers responsible for the Nandigram police firing have no right to seek votes.

"It is ironic that those who have given promotions to police officers responsible for the Nandigram massacre are now celebrating Nandigram Divas. The TMC has also inducted some of these police officers into their party after their retirement. Don't cast a single vote in their favour who have betrayed and insulted you all," he said, as reported by news agency PTI.

"The Nandigram movement would have never gained national importance had the BJP not raised it in the Parliament. The TMC managed to enter Nandigram during those days because the then leader of opposition in Lok Sabha, Lal Krishna Advani first entered the area after breaking through the barricades erected by the CPI (M)," he added.

This year, Nandigram will see a fierce contest between the TMC and the BJP. Banerjee and Adhikari both are contesting from this high profile seat. Their fates will be declared by the Election Commission on May 2.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma