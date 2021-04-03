West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: While PM Modi, during his rally in Hooghly, asserted that the "game is over" in West Bengal, Banerjee, while addressing in North 24 Parganas, said that she will win the battle of Nandigram.

Kolkata | Jagran Politics Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee on Saturday took a jibe at each other while addressing simultaneous rallies in poll-bound West Bengal's Hooghly and North 24 Parganas districts.

While PM Modi, during his rally in Hooghly, asserted that the "game is over" in West Bengal, Banerjee, while addressing in North 24 Parganas, said that she will win the battle of Nandigram.

Banerjee also asked "minorities in West Bengal" to come in large numbers and vote for the TMC to avoid vote division. She also said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wants to divide West Bengal and its people but the TMC will not allow it.

"BJP wants to divide Bengal. Do you know about the 'Bang bhang' movement? The same is happening these days. These people want to end Bengal, its language, and its culture," Banerjee said, as reported by news agency ANI.

PM Modi, on the other hand, claimed that the BJP will provide a "double-engine government" in West Bengal which provide employments and built new industries in the state.

"Government that will be formed on May 2 will not only be a double engine government, but it will also be government that will give double benefit, direct benefit. Decision to implement PM Kisan Samman Nidhi will be taken at first Cabinet meeting. I'll attend the CM's swearing-in ceremony," PM Modi was quoted as saying by ANI.

The Prime Minister also accused Banerjee of "disrespecting and insulting" the people of the state and expressed confidence that the BJP will win the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021.

"A major reason for Didi's bewilderment is her report card of 10 years. Old industries have been shut down. Possibilities of new industries, new investment, new business and employment have also been closed down," ANI quoted PM Modi as saying.

This year, West Bengal will see a triangular contest between the TMC, BJP and the Congress-Left alliance. The TMC claims that Banerjee will get her third straight term while the BJP, buoyed by its success in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, hopes to turn the tables.

Polling for the first two phases of the West Bengal polls were held on March 27 and April 1 respectively. The next phase of polling will take place on April 6.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma