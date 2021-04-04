West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: At an election rally in Hooghly district, the TMC boss, without naming the Indian Secular Front or its founder Abbas Siddiqui, also said the BJP is giving money "to a person" to eat into minority votes.

Kolkata | Jagran Politics Desk: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Sunday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking whether he is a "God or a superhuman" who can predict that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win the assembly elections in the state.

At an election rally in Hooghly district, the TMC boss, without naming the Indian Secular Front or its founder Abbas Siddiqui, also said the BJP is giving money "to a person" to eat into minority votes.

"What do you (Modi) think of yourself, are you god or superhuman?" Banerjee said, referring to remarks by the PM at public meetings that he will attend the oath-taking ceremony of the BJP government in Bengal and request it to implement the PM Kisan Nidhi scheme as early as possible.

Prime Minister Modi had also mocked the chief minister on Saturday, referring to some TMC leaders' claim that Banerjee might contest elections from his Lok Sabha seat Varanasi in 2024, saying this proves that Didi has accepted defeat.

The TMC supremo alleged that PM Modi's recent visit to Bangladesh to commemorate its first prime minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birth centenary year had led to rioting in the neighbouring country.

"There is a new person on the block who is trying to divide minority votes in the state and he is getting money from the BJP for this," Banerjee said in a veiled reference to Siddiqui, whose ISF is fighting the elections in alliance with the CPI(M) and the Congress.

"He keeps making communal statements but will not go far," the West Bengal Chief Minister asserted.

Banerjee also claimed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah was instructing the Election Commission to transfer police officers in the state.

"Modi is syndicate 1 and Amit Shah is syndicate 2. They are sending agencies to Abhishek's house, Sudip's house and to the house of Stalin's daughter. They are continuously changing police officers," said Banerjee.

(With inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma