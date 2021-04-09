West Bengal Polls: This is the second notice issued by the EC against Mamata Banerjee in the last two days.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Election Commission on Friday issued another notice to West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee over her remarks on the central security forces during her speech in an election campaign rally in the state. This is the second notice issued by the EC against Mamata Banerjee in the last two days.

The Election gave her time till 11 am tomorrow to submit her response over her remarks against the CRPF, in which she allegedly told people to gherao central security forces deployed at the polling booths in the state. The EC said that Mamata Banerjee's remarks violated several sections of the Model Code of Conduct and the Indian law.

