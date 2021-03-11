West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: The TMC in its letter to the poll body had said the Election Commission had failed to protect the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Kolkata | Jagran Politics Desk: The Election Commission on Thursday responded to Trinamool Congress' (TMC) letter over the Nandigram incident in which West Bengal Chief Minister and party supremo Mamata Banerjee was injured and said "it is unfortunate that it is full of insinuations and averments".

Sharply reacting to the TMC's letter, the boll body said that it is "completely incorrect" to suggest that it had taken over the law and order machinery in West Bengal "in the name of conducting elections and appropriated whole governance structure".

The Election Commission also said that there is no connection between the removal of West Bengal DGP Virendra with the Nandigram incident.

"DGP wasn't removed without any application of mind. It was the outcome of the recommendation given by Special Observers. Yesterday also when the Commission became aware of the incident, report was immediately sought from West Bengal Chief Secretary and Special Observers within 48 hours," the poll body said.

"Till such time the reports are available to the Commission, it will not be possible to draw any empirical conclusion let alone start linking it to the removal of earlier DGP Virender," it added.

Earlier in the day, the TMC had slammed the EC for failing to protect Banerjee in Nandigram and said that it cannot shun responsibility as it is in charge of law and order situation in the poll-bound West Bengal.

Calling the incident a "deep-rooted conspiracy to take the life of TMC supremo", the party alleged that the poll body is acting on the orders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"The law and order situation in Bengal was good. But, after the announcement of elections, law and order become the responsibility of the EC. The EC removed DGP of the state police and the very next day she was attacked," the party alleged.

A delegation of TMC leaders will also meet EC in Delhi on Friday over the Nandigram incident. Quoting sources, news agency PTI reported that six TMC MPs from both the Houses of Parliament are expected to arrive in Delhi to join the delegation.

Meanwhile, Banerjee, who is admitted to Kolkata's SSKM Hospital following the incident, on Thursday urged her supporters to maintain peace, saying she will be back in campaign even on wheelchair.

"I would appeal to my party cadres, supporters, activist and common people to maintain peace and calm. It is true that I was badly hurt last night and felt severe pain in the chest and head. The doctors are looking after me," she said.

Banerjee has sustained injuries on her left leg, waist, shoulder and neck after the Nandigram incident. She had earlier alleged that during her campaign in Nandigram, she was attacked by four-five men who pushed her, besides banging on her the door of her car, leading to the injuries.

