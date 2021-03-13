West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: The EC has asked the state government to "elaborate" the report and furnish details like how the incident took place.

Kolkata | Jagran Politics Desk: The Election Commission on Saturday described West Bengal government's report on the Nandigram incident as "sketchy", asking the state Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay to "elaborate it" and furnish details like how the alleged attack took place and who could be behind it.

"The report submitted by the West Bengal government appeared to be quite sketchy and without any details of the incident like how it happened or who could be behind it. We have asked the state administration to furnish more details," news agency PTI quoted a poll official as saying.

The West Bengal government had submitted its report over the Nandigram incident on Friday and referred to the presence of a huge crowd at the spot but had not mentioned about the "four to five" men who had allegedly attacked Banerjee.

In its report, the TMC government had also said that there was no clear video footage of the alleged attack on the West Bengal Chief Minister in Nandigram.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma