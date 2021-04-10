West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Slamming Banerjee over her stand of Triple Talaq, PM Modi said that the TMC can defeat the BJP but won't be able to beat the people of Bengal.

Krishnanagar | Jagran Politics Desk: Continuing his attack at Trinamool Congress (TMC), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that Mamata Banerjee is unhappy and angry as her goons are unable to do "Chappa" due to the presence of central forces in poll-bound West Bengal.

In his second poll rally of the day, PM Modi said that people of Bengal don't have a problem with the central forces but with Banerjee's "politics of violence and poll rigging".

"Didi abuses EC, CAPF, EVM.. to the extent, that Didi is abusing her own party's polling agents now. She is so desperate that she is defaming Bengal's voters. Didi, o Didi! People of Bengal don't expect you to have sensitivity any more," PM Modi said in Krishnanagar, as reported by news agency ANI.

Urging people to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Prime Minister said that the 'mahayagya' of 'ashol poribortan' begun in West Bengal that will teach a lesson to appeasers and extortors.

Slamming Banerjee over her stand of Triple Talaq, PM Modi said that the TMC can defeat the BJP but won't be able to beat the people of Bengal and stressed that the state will move towards peace and tranquility after decades of bloodshed, fear and violence after May 2.

"Handicraft, business, marketing, investment aren't among TMC's priorities. Didi's TMC is an expert in 'tolabaazi'. Didi's TMC is an expert in cut-money. Didi's TMC is an expert in killing BJP workers. Didi's TMC is an expert in rigging," ANI quoted PM Modi as saying.

This was PM Modi's second rally in West Bengal on Saturday. Earlier in the day, he had accused Banerjee of instigating people against the central forces and blamed the ruling TMC for perpetrating violence. He had also requested the Election Commission to take stern

action against those responsible for the Cooch Behar incident.

Meanwhile, voting for 44 constituencies in five districts of West Bengal was held on Saturday. Among the 44 constituencies, nine are in Howrah, 10 in Hooghly, 11 in South 24 Parganas, five in Alipurduar and nine in Cooch Behar. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma