Kolkata | Jagran Politics Desk: Upping the ante against the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday urged the people of West Bengal to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming polls, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought 115 schemes for the development of the state, while Mamata Banerjee carried out 115 scams in her tenure.

Addressing a rally in West Bengal's Jhargram, Shah slammed the "incompetent" TMC government for chasing away automobile industries and promised to provide jobs to everyone in the state.

"Jhargram is a land of tribals, forests and has red soil. With 'Ma Mati Manush', Didi formed the govt but didn't do anything for the people in the region. There's no drinking water. In 5 years we will provide drinking water for you," Shah said.

"Didi has scared innocent tribals with 'Khela Hobe' but doesn't she know that even a small kid plays football here. Nobody is scared of your 'Khela Hobe', Didi. Vote for us, I assure you that Didi's goons won't be able to harm you," he added.

Shah also accused the TMC government of doing nothing to stop cross border infiltration in West Bengal and said that the BJP government will completely solve the problem if it is voted to power.

Accusing Banerjee of running a "corrupt dispensation", Shah said the BJP will end the "cut money" culture in the state. He also said that the TMC government had forced Purulia natives to consume "fluoride contaminated water".

"We have decided to start a board and another developmental board for Adivasis. The Central Government has also started work to connect this region with railways," he said.

"We have decided to reserve 33 per cent of jobs for women in the public sector. We will also build an Eklavya model school in every block. Public transport will be free for all women in the state of West Bengal," he added.

The West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 while the final round of voting will take place on April 29. The result, on the other hand, will be announced on May 2.

