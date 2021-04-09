West Bengal Polls: In another instance of violence from the state, the BJP has also accused the TMC workers of vandalising the BJP office in the Basudha area of Durgapur city.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Ahead of the fourth phase of polling on April 10 in West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021, the ruling Trinamool Congress and its main rival BJP were found to be at loggerheads as violence erupted in some parts of the state again. On Friday, the BJP accused the TMC of attacking the convoy of the party's candidate from South Howrah, Rantidev Sengupta.

According to Rantidev Sengupta, as quoted by news agency ANI, the people who attacked his car were raising 'Khela Hobe' slogans and vandalised his car. "People who attacked my vehicle were raising 'khela hobe' slogans. A party has accepted its defeat so they are resorting to such attacks," Rantidev Sengupta said as quoted by ANI.

West Bengal: Convoy of Rantidev Sengupta, BJP candidate from South Howrah was allegedly attacked by unidentified persons, yesterday.



He said, "People who attacked my vehicle were raising 'khela hobe' slogans. A party has accepted its defeat so they are resorting to such attacks"

In another instance of violence from the state, the BJP has also accused the TMC workers of vandalising the BJP office in the Basudha area of Durgapur city. "TMC goons have vandalised our office. They threw the articles outside the party office. If they think BJP can be stopped by such attacks then they are wrong. People are with us," Raman Sharma, BJP worker said as quoted by ANI. Polling in Durgapur will be on April 26 in the seventh phase of the West Bengal assembly elections.

Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee-led TMC has also accused the BJP workers of attacking the party's candidate from the Mathabhanga constituency on Thursday while he was returning from election campaign and demanded action against the attackers. "BJP goons vandalised his car and attacked him. He has sustained head injuries. We demand action," said a TMC worker.

Polling for the Mathabhanga constituency will be held on Saturday in the fourth phase of the West Bengal assembly elections. BJP has fielded Sushil Barman against TMC's Girindra Nath Barman and CPI(M)'s Ashok Barman from the Mathabhanga constituency.

West Bengal: Girindra Nath Barman,TMC candidate from Mathabhanga, was allegedly attacked by BJP workers while he was returning from election campaign, yesterday.



"BJP goons vandalised his car & attacked him. He has sustained head injuries. We demand action," said a TMC worker.

The electoral fates of Union Minister Babul Supriyo and West Bengal ministers Partha Chatterjee and Arup Biswas will be decided on Saturday when votes will be cast for the fourth phase of the high octane poll in West Bengal. Two MPs of the BJP are also in the fray for the April 10 poll when elections will be held in 44 seats covering Cooch Behar and Alipurduar districts in north Bengal and parts of South 24 Parganas, Howrah and Hoogly in the southern part of the state.

Polling will be held for nine assembly constituencies in Howrah, 11 in South 24 Parganas, five in Alipurduar, nine in Coochbehar and ten in Hooghly. The first three phases of the eight-phased West Bengal polls have already taken place. The fourth phase of the elections will be held on Saturday. Counting of the votes will take place on May 2.



