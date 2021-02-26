West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: BJP's staunch attack on the TMC comes after the West Bengal Police cancelled its 'Poriborton Yatra' on Thursday in Barrackpore.

Kolkata | Jagran Politics Desk: Comparing Mamata Banerjee's rule with Kim Jong-un, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Minister Girish Singh has slammed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) after the saffron party's 'Poriborton Yatra' in Barrackpore was cancelled by the West Bengal Police.

Attacking the TMC supremo, Singh said that the people of West Bengal will vote for the Narendra Modi government in the upcoming polls and "Mamata didi will definitely face a defeat".

"Mamata didi is frustrated. Since the time the BJP has started objecting to her torture, she has been behaving like Kim Jong-un who doesn't tolerate dissent in his country," he said, as reported by an English news channel.

Singh's staunch attack on the TMC comes after the West Bengal Police cancelled BJP's 'Poriborton Yatra' on Thursday in Barrackpore. The saffron party, which also sat on dharna, also claimed that its workers were allegedly beaten by the police in Barrackpore on Thursday.

"The Barrackpore City Police have cancelled the permission for today's 'Poriborton Yatra' on Ghosh Para Road from Kanchrapara to Barrackpore on instructions of the Chief Minister. Yatra is postponed, we will move to court and resume the yatra," said West Bengal BJP Vice President Arjun Singh, as reported by news agency ANI.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had launched BJP's 'Poriborton Yatra' earlier this month ahead of the assembly polls in the state. Shah said that it will free the state from infiltration, unemployment, bomb blasts and bring a change in the state of farmers of West Bengal.

He also claimed that Mamata Banerjee will also say "Jai Shri Ram" by the time assembly polls in the state end. "130 BJP workers have been killed by TMC goons! They are walking free and no one has been caught. I want to tell TMC - we're forming the government in the future and we're going to put these goons behind bars!," Shah had said.

The Assembly election for 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal are slated to take place in April-May. However, the Election Commission is yet to announce the final dates.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma