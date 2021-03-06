West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: The BJP has said that former Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Suvendu Adhikari will contest the polls from the high-profile Nandigram seat.

Kolkata | Jagran Politics Desk: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday announced released its first list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal announced that former Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Suvendu Adhikari will contest the polls from the high-profile Nandigram seat.

Releasing the candidates' list, BJP General Secretary Arun Singh said that the party has fielded former Indian cricketer Ashoke Dinda and ex-IPS officer Bharati Ghosh for the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021.

#WestBengalElections | BJP releases its first list of 57 candidates for West Bengal Assembly elections; allocates Baghmundi seat to AJSU



ANI



pic.twitter.com/hCikWqZyrL

This comes a day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee released TMC's list of candidates announced that she will contest the polls from the Nandigram constituency.

Following Banerjee's announcement, Adhikari, a former TMC leader, had also hinted that he will contest from Nandigram. Calling Banerjee an "outsider", Adhikari said that the TMC supremo will "lose and leave" West Bengal on May 2.

"Honourable Chief Minister will contest from Nandigram as per the candidate list, very good, it's welcomed. People of Nandigram raise your voice, 'we want the son of Midnapore, not outsiders'. We will see you on the battlefield. On 2nd May, you will lose and leave," he said, as reported by news agency ANI.

Since December last year, TMC has received several setbacks after several of its leaders, including MPs and MLAs, left the party and joined the BJP ahead of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021. However, the party has expressed confidence that it will win the upcoming polls and defeat the BJP.

The BJP in 2016 polls had performed miserably and bagged just three seats. It, however, made a strong comeback in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, winning 18 of 42 parliamentary seats.

The West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 will be held in eight phases, beginning from March 27. The results, meanwhile, will be announced on May 2.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma