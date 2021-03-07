West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Hitting out at the TMC government over political violence in the state, PM Modi vowed to make West Bengal 'Sonar Bangla' again.

Kolkata | Jagran Politics Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday kicked off Bharatiya Janata Party's political campaign for upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal with a mega rally in Kolkata's iconic Brigade Parade Ground and made a scathing attack at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of betraying the people of the state.

Hitting out at the TMC government over political violence in the state, the Prime Minister vowed to make West Bengal 'Sonar Bangla' again and assured that the saffron party will protect the state's culture and heritage.

"The next 25 years are very important for the development of Bengal. The development here in the next 5 years will lay the foundation for State's development in the next 25 years," PM Modi said.

#VIDEO | The next 25 years are very important for development in Bengal...In 2047, when India will celebrate 100 years of independence, Bengal will lead the country once again, says PM @narendramodi









"I have come here to make you believe in 'Asol Poribortan'. Belief in Bengal's development, in change of Bengal's situation, in increasing investment and industries in Bengal and the reconstruction of Bengal," he added.

The Prime Minister attack Banerjee for destroying the democratic system of West Bengal and assured that the BJP will re-establish public belief in government systems, in the police and the administration.

He said that people of Bengal had chosen Banerjee as their 'didi' but she has only become the pishi to her nephew, urging everyone to vote for the BJP "fearlessly".

"They made promises to work for 'Maa, maati, manush'. But you tell me, has TMC been able to bring change in the lives of common people here in the last 10 years?," he said.

#VIDEO | You are well aware of the condition of 'Maa, Manush, Maati'. Mothers are being attacked on streets and in their houses. Recently, the cruelty unleashed on an 80-year-old mother has shown their cruel face to the entire country: PM @narendramodi





PM Modi said that he knew Banerjee for years but she has changed drastically, noting that "she is not the same person who raised her voice against the Left".

Attacking Banerjee over widespread corruption in West Bengal, PM Modi said that the TMC government has pushed the state towards separation instead of development which is why the "lotus is blooming".

"My opponents say that I work for my friends. Who we grow up with are our best friends. I grew up in poverty hence I understand the plight of poor people living in every corner of India. I work for my friends and will continue to do so," he said.

#VIDEO | Your (@MamataOfficial's) scooty took a turn towards Nandigram instead of going to Bhawanipore. Didi, I wish everyone well and don't want anyone hurt. But what can I do if the scooty is destined to fall in Nandigram?: PM @narendramodi









The 294-member West Bengal Assembly will go to the polls in eight phases between March 27 and April 29. The counting will take place on May 2. Bouyed by its success in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, when it won 18 of 42 seats in West Bengal, the BJP is hoping to turn the tides in the state this year.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma