Kolkata | Jagran Politics Desk: Pitching up for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday made a blistering attack at the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee and warned her that "Asol Parivartan" (real change) is coming.

Addressing a rally in Bankura, PM Modi said that the people of West Bengal have decided to end the game of "corruption and hollow promises" in the state, adding that the saffron party will make Bengal 'Sonar Bangla' again.

"BJP will bring the 'Ashol Poriborton' in Bengal. The game of Corruption - Cholbe naa! The game of Syndicate - Cholbe naa! The game of cut money - Cholbe naa! After the BJP forms the government, maa'er pujo hobe, maatir tilak hobe aar manusher somman hobe!," the Prime Minister said.

Upping the ante against Banerjee, Prime Minister said that the TMC supremo can put her foot on his head but he will not allow her to kick West Bengal's development and dreams of its people. He also said that the central government has given several 1,000 crores to West Bengal but the state is still facing an acute water crisis.

"Didi's people are making graffiti in the streets of Bengal wherein she is hitting my head with her foot and playing football. Didi, why are you insulting Bengal's culture and traditions?," PM Modi said.

"The more I question Didi, the angrier she gets. Now she says that she doesn't like my face. Didi, in democracy, it is the public service and not the face which is put to test," PM Modi added.

This was Prime Minister Modi's second rally in West Bengal in the last 24 hours. On Saturday, he addressed a public meet in Kharagpur and said that people attending his rally in large numbers clearly indicate that "Bengal mei is baar BJP sarkar".

He further stated that a BJP government is essential for the prosperity of the state, adding that around 130 party workers lost their lives in the struggle to work for the bright future of the state.

This year, elections in West Bengal will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The BJP, buoyed by its success in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, is looking to end the 10-year TMC rule in the state.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma