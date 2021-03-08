West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: The five MLAs who joined the BJP are Sonali Guha, Rabindranath Bhattacharya, Jatu Lahiri, Dipendu Biswas and Sarala Murmu.

Kolkata | Jagran Politics Desk: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday suffered anotehr setback after five more sitting MLAs from her party resigned and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the much-awaited West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021.

The five MLAs who joined the BJP are Sonali Guha, Rabindranath Bhattacharya, Jatu Lahiri, Dipendu Biswas and Sarala Murmu. The five leaders were apparently disappointed by the top leadership of the TMC.

While Guha, Bhattacharya, Lahiri and Biswas were denied poll tickets, Murmu was fielded by the party from the Habibpur seat but was later replaced with Pradeep Baskey amid speculation that she might join the saffron party.

Since December last year, several TMC MLAs and MPs, including Suvendu Adhikari and Dinesh Trivedi, have joined the BJP, boosting the saffron party camp ahead of the assembly polls in the state.

While TMC has been losing its sitting MLAs and MPs, the party has said that it is not worried about the upcoming polls and asserted that Banerjee will definitely get her third term.

Mamata on Monday also slammed the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the "day wasn't far when the country will be named after him". She also slammed PM Modi over his women's safety remark in West Bengal and asked her about their situation in Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.

"They (BJP leaders) will come to Bengal only during elections and spread canards and lies. He is lecturing us on women's safety. What is the situation of women in BJP ruled states? What is the situation in Modi's favourite Gujarat?," she said.

"The prime minister has named a stadium after him. He has put his photographs on COVID-19 vaccination certificates. A day will come when the country will be named after him," she added.

Elections in Bengal, poised to be a stiff contest between the TMC and the BJP, will be held in eight phases between March 27 and April 29. Votes will be counted on May 2.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma