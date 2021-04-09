West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Addressing a press conference, Shah slammed Banerjee over her remarks against the central forces, saying the TMC's leader's frustration is evident from her "action and speeches".

Kolkata | Jagran Politics Desk: Union Home Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah on Friday made a blistering attack at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her appeal for "minority unity" and said that it shows Trinamool Congress' minority vote bank is "slipping away".

Addressing a press conference ahead of the fourth phase of polling, Shah also slammed Banerjee over her remarks against the central forces, saying the TMC's leader's frustration is evident from her "action and speeches".

The Union Home Minister also asserted that CAPF personnel come under the jurisdiction of the election commission during assembly polls in a state or union territory (UT).

"I Have never seen a chief minister or the president of a political party use the kind of words Mamata Banerjee is using against central forces. Is she trying to create anarchy? Does she want disturbance?," Shah was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Asserting that the BJP will win more between 63 and 68 seats where polling has been held in the first three phases, Shah once again promised to make West Bengal 'Sonar Bangla' again if the saffron party comes to power.

"Sonar Bangla Abhiyan will begin from Kolkata. Kolkata will remain the 'City of Joy' and we will also work to transform it into 'City of Future'. We will make a Rs 22,000 crore Kolkata Development Fund for infrastructural strengthening," news agency ANI quoted Shah as saying.

Shah's statements come a day ahead of the fourth phase of assembly elections in West Bengal. The BJP has asserted that it will end the 10-year rule of the TMC in Bengal and form its own government for the first in the eastern state since independence.

The TMC, however, has accused the BJP of "trying to influence" the voters through the use of central forces and has complained to the EC. The poll body, however, has refuted the charges made by Banerjee.

The 8-phase assembly elections in West Bengal will end on April 29 while the counting of votes will be held on May 2.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma