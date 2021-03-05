West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said that seats have been discussed and the names of candidates will be revealed after a final decision is taken.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee may face his former top aide Suvendu Adhikari, who defected to BJP in December, at the Nandigram seat, from where the incumbent chief minister has pledged to contest the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021.

According to a report by NDTV, at the BJP CEC meet on Thursday featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, it was discussed to field Suvendu Adhikari from the Nandigram seat, which he represented in the TMC government. However, no final decision has been made yet. At the meeting, the names of candidates for seats going to polls in the first two phases were also discussed.

The report further stated that BJP's Asansol MP Babul Supriyo's name was also discussed in the meeting. He volunteered his name for the Bhawanipore seat, Mamata Banerjee's constituency and the second seat she is likely to contest in the upcoming polls. The report said that the final decision on Suvendu Adhikari and Babul Supriyo was left to PM Modi, Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leaders expressed confidence about a clean sweep from the Nandigram seat. "Whichever candidate the party fields from Nandigram seat will defeat Mamata Banerjee by 50,000 votes," a senior BJP leader said as quoted by ANI after the conclusion of BJP's Central Election Committee meeting on Thursday.

Asserting that the names of the candidates will be announced soon, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh, as reported by ANI, said that seats have been discussed and the names of candidates will be revealed after a final decision is taken. "Seats for the two phases of elections have been discussed and the names of candidates will be announced after the final decision is taken," Ghosh said.

"From wherever Mamata Banerjee contests the election, our candidate will give a tough fight. TMC members are still coming to our party. We are moving ahead with the target of 200 seats and will achieve it," Ghosh added.

Union Minister and BJP leader Babul Supriyo said the BJP is a democratic party, and whoever is eligible will contest from our party. He said that Suvendu Adhikari hails from Nandigram and has challenged Mamata Banerjee that he will defeat her by 50,000 votes in the elections. Meanwhile, BJP leader Mukul Roy said that "Party workers want Suvendu Adhikari to contest from Nandigram seat but no decision has been taken yet."

West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

