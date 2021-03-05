West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Releasing TMC's list of candidates, Banerjee also said that senior party leader Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay will contest from the Bhowanipore constituency.

Kolkata | Jagran Politics Desk: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Friday announced that she will contest the upcoming assembly elections in the state from the high-profile Nandigram seat.

Releasing the list of candidates of the TMC for West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021, Banerjee also said that senior party leader Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay will contest from the Bhowanipore constituency.

"Today, we are releasing a list of 291 candidates which includes 50 women, 42 Muslim candidates. On three seats of north Bengal, we not putting up our candidates. I will contest from Nandigram," Banerjee was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

Thanking Tejashwi Yadav, Arvind Kejriwal, Hemant Soren and Shiv Sena for extending support to TMC, Banerjee said that she will go to Nandigram on March 9 and will file her nomination at Haldia.

Notably, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is mulling fielding Suvendu Adhikari, a former close aide of Banerjee, from the Nandigram seat.

Meanwhile, the TMC on Friday also dropped more than 20 sitting MLAs, including Partha Chattopadhyay, from the list of its candidates as it has decided not field candidates over 80 years of age.

Banerjee also announced that West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra won't contest the state assembly polls because to failing health.

This year, West Bengal will see a triangular contest between the TMC, BJP and the Congress-Left alliance. The TMC had swept the 2016 polls while the BJP performed miserably, winning just three seats in the 294-member state assembly.

However, the saffron party made a strong comeback in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections and won 18 of 42 seats in the state. Following the BJP's performance in 2019, several TMC leaders, including MLAs and MPs, have joined the saffron party.

West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes in the state will take place on May 2, the Election Commission has said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma