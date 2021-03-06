Kolkata | Jagran Politics Desk: Former Union Minister Dinesh Trivedi, who had resigned as Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP in Rajya Sabha on February 12, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday in presence of party chief JP Nadda.

"I'll be active in election process, irrespective of whether I contest or not. Bengal has rejected TMC. They want progress, not corruption or violence. They're ready for real change. Politics isn't 'khela', it's serious. She (CM) forgot her ideals while playing," Trivedi said after joining the BJP, as reported by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, BJP chief JP Nadda welcomed Trivedi and said that the former TMC Rajya Sabha MP will play an active role in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021.

"I welcome Dinesh Trivedi to BJP. I always used to say he was the right person in the wrong party but now he is in the right party," Nadda said.

Trivedi's decision to join the BJP ahead of the assembly elections in West Bengal is a major boost for the saffron party which is hoping to end the 10-year rule of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the state.

Trivedi had resigned from his Rajya Sabha position last month, citing "political violence" in the state. The 70-year-old, who served as Railway Minister in 2012, said he cannot sit as a "mute spectator" in the Parliament and will continue to work for the people of West Bengal.

He later hinted at joining the BJP, saying "it would be a privilege" for him. The former TMC MP also slammed Mamata Banerjee and said that she should know that a head cannot be held high if there is an "environment of violence".

The TMC, however, said that Trivedi's departure will not affect the party and it will surely win the upcoming polls in the state. Since December, several TMC leaders, including Suvendu Adhikari and Rajib Banerjee, have joined the BJP.

The election will be held in 60 out of the total 294 seats in the first two phases of the eight-phased polls which is slated to stretch from March 27 to April 29. The date for the second phase of the election is April 1.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma