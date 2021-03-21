West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Shah said that the BJP manifesto will be known as 'Sonar Bangla Sankalpa Patra', adding that women will be given 33 per cent reservation in state government jobs.

Kolkata | Jagran Politics Desk: Union Home Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah on Sunday released the saffron party's manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal in presence of senior leaders Dilip Ghosh, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Debasree Choudhuri and Nisith Pramanik.

Shah said that the BJP manifesto will be known as 'Sonar Bangla Sankalpa Patra', adding that women will be given 33 per cent reservation in state government jobs. He also said that the BJP will stop illegal infiltration and border fencing will be strengthened.

He also said that the BJP government will also focus on healthcare facilities in the state and built three AIIMS hospitals in North Bengal, Jangalmahal and Sundarban, adding that a Common Eligibility Test (CET) for all state government jobs to end corruption.

"Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will be implemented in the first Cabinet and refugees who have been staying here for 70 years will be given citizenship. Each refugee family will get Rs 10,000 per year for 5 years," Shah said.

The Union Home Minister also said that the BJP government will form a special investigating team (SIT) to investigate political killings in West Bengal and Rs 25 lakh will be provided to the victims under the rehabilitation package.

"We will constitute the following separate Task Forces to curb the problem of arms racketeering, unchecked narcotics trade, land grabbing, fake currency circulation and cattle smuggling," Shah added.

Shah also said that the BJP will provide Rs 6,000 to fishermen and will work on skill development of gold craftsmen, adding that the Ayushmaan Bharat will be extended in the state.

"Continuing PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, Rs 18,000, which Mamata didi didn't give to farmers for 3 years, would be transferred to 75 lakh farmers' bank accounts without any cut," he said.

"We will work with the Central Government to ensure efforts are made at the international level to make Bengali one of the official languages in the United Nations," he noted.

The West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 will be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29 while the counting of votes will take place on May 2. In 2016, Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) had swept the polls while BJP managed to win just three seats.

However, the saffron party made a strong comeback in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, winning 18 of 42 parliamentary seats in the state. The BJP is also boosted by the fact that several TMC MPs and MLAs -- including Suvendu Adhikari, Dinesh Trivedi and Mithun Chakraborty -- have shifted loyalties to the saffron party.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma