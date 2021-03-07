Kolkata | Jagran Politics Desk: Veteran Bhojpuri actor Mithun Chakraborty joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's grand rally at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata.

After joining the BJP, Chakraborty said that he is proud to be a Bengali and he knows that people love his dialogues. "I will thrash you here. Your body will be found at the crematorium," he said.

"Here is my new dialogue. I am not a jol dora snake. I am not a beleghora snake. I am a pure cobra. I strike and you will become a photograph," he added.

This comes a day after the veteran actor met BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya who said that the the saffron party is ready to welcome Chakraborty, a former Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP.

"There will be only public and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is the biggest celebrity. We'll welcome those coming in, If Mithun Chakraborty comes, we will welcome him," Vijayvargiya had said earlier while speaking to news agency ANI.

Chakraborty has a huge fan-following in West Bengal and his decision to join the BJP is a massive setback for the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC which is seeking its third straight term. Here it is significant to mention that several TMC leaders, including MLAs and MPs, have joined the BJP since December last year.

Meanwhile, English Jagran had earlier reported that the BJP wants to portray Chakraborty, who was forced to resign from his Rajya Sabha position two years ago amid allegations in the Sharda Chit Fund case, as one of its important faces in West Bengal.

West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. This year, the state will witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and the BJP in the fray.

The BJP had performed miserably in the 2016 West Bengal polls but made a strong comeback in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, winning 18 seats and reducing TMC's tally to 22. Out of the total 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal, Congress won two seats, the Left drew a blank.

