West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: According to news agency ANI, the incident occurred in the Satsatmal village at the Argoal gram panchayat in the Bhagabanpur Assembly constituency.

Kolkata | Jagran News Desk: Two security personnel were injured in the Purba Medinipur district in a firing and bombing incident as the first round of polling for the eight-phase West Bengal elections began on Saturday.

According to news agency ANI, the incident occurred in the Satsatmal village at the Argoal gram panchayat in the Bhagabanpur Assembly constituency.

The two officials who were injured have been identified as Patashpur Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Deepak Kumar Chakraborty and a Central Force soldier. The two have been shifted to Kolkata.

Following the incident, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) of capturing booths and trying to spread terror among the people.

"There is a polling booth at the Argoal area under the Bhagabanpur assembly in Patashpur police station. A terror factory resides in the booth. That booth cannot function without terror and through it, the TMC is damaging the nearby booths by spreading terror," said Purba Medinipur BJP district president Anup Chakraborty while speaking to news agency ANI.

"We want to make it clear that all those jihadis are running around in all areas and are trying to terrorise the people on behalf of Trinamool. This cannot happen, people have been awakened. The administration went there to control the situation which led to the injury of the OC," he added.

Meanwhile, the TMC has also accused the BJP of capturing booths and preventing voters from casting their votes. The party has also claimed that the saffron party is "mobilising men" with the help of central forces.

"BJP supporters entered the polling station and voters were not allowed inside. The Presiding Officer is also supporting them," the TMC said.

The first phase of assembly elections in West Bengal began on Saturday. In the first phase, 30 seats will go to polls, including a segment of Bankura, Purba Medinipur, and Paschim Medinipur, and the fates 191 candidates, including 21 women, will be decided.

The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma