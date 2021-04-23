West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Attacking the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government in West Bengal, PM Modi said that the BJP will end illegal immigration, syndicates and extortion hurdles in the state.

Kolkata | Jagran Politics Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who cancelled his West Bengal visit amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, on Friday once again promised to bring 'Asol Poriborton' to Bengal if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes to power in the state.

Pushing for Atmanirbhar Bharat, PM Modi, while addressing virtual rallies in Suri, Malda, Berhampore and Bhawanipur, said that people of Bengal need want the dignity of labour, ease of living and of doing business, adding that the BJP will fulfil their wishes.

"West Bengal elections are not just for a change in the govt, I can see the rise of an aspirational and optimistic West Bengal in these polls. Be it villages or cities, I can see yearning for a better life, better education, better employment and better option everywhere," PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"West Bengal is waiting for governance where every department of the government works honestly and carries out its duty. Free of discrimination and full of harmony - West Bengal is voting for such a government," he added.

Attacking the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal, PM Modi said that the BJP will end illegal immigration, syndicates and extortion hurdles in the state, adding that fast track courts will be set up to provide speedy justice to women of Bengal.

The Prime Minister also promised to transform Kolkata, the city of joy, into the city of the future and said that a major chunk of foreign investment will be used by the BJP to promote industry and employment in Bengal.

"Students need to be connected to industry right from school days, he or she must be given education according to their preferences and their language - the NEP has all these principles at its core," he said.

"Silk and jute industries are important aspects of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Promoting them is our responsibility. Similarly, we would also reduce wastage of fruits and vegetables and help farmers in every possible way," he added.

PM Modi was supposed to address four rallies in Bengal's Suri, Malda, Berhampore and Bhawanipur on Friday. However, he cancelled his rallies to hold crucial meetings over the COVID-19 situation in the country.

"Due to the COVID-19 situation in the country, I was busy in important meetings since this morning. I am connecting with you now through technology," he said on Thursday.

So far polling for six phases of assembly elections in West Bengal have been completed. Polling for the seventh and eighth phases will be held on April 26 and 29 respectively while the counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma