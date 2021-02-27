West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Leading the charge was TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee who suspected that the dates were announced by the EC "as per the suggestions" by PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Kolkata | Jagran Politics Desk: The Election Commission on Friday announced that West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 will be held in eight phases beginning from March 27 while the results will be announced on May 2.

However, little did the EC knew that its decision will start a political slugfest in West Bengal with the opposition questioning the poll body to hold elections in eight phases.

Leading the charge was West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee who suspected that the dates were announced by the EC "as per the suggestions" by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Referring to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Banerjee said that the poll body should not see West Bengal "through the eyes of the saffron camp" and should try to provide justice to

the people of the state.

"With all due respect to the Election Commission, I want to say that questions are being raised on why elections will be held in so many phases in Bengal while other states will be voting in one phase," Banerjee said while addressing a rally.

"I have information from my sources that the poll dates are similar to the ones BJP wanted. Have the dates been announced as per Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah's suggestions? The PM and the home minister cannot misuse their power for the state elections," she alleged.

The Left parties also questioned the poll body and urged Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora to explain the reason for stretching the elections for almost a month in the state.

"Five-day test match in Chennai becomes a two-day affair in Ahmedabad. One-day election in Tamil Nadu gets stretched over eight phases in West Bengal. Can any of you explain this numbers game?," questioned CPI (ML) leader Dipankar Bhattacharya.

The Congress also attacked the EC and alleged that it was trying to hold the BJP in Bengal.

"On one hand BJP Govt parrots idea of “One Nation One Election” and on the other hand EC announces 8 phase election for Bengal which shows vast difference between fictional world of sloganeering and reality of implementation," said Congress' Jaiveer Shergill.

However, the BJP welcomed the EC's decision to hold polls in eight phases, saying it was necessary to ensure a fair election in West Bengal.

"Along with the announcement of elections, anti-social elements will also have to be controlled for peaceful polls in West Bengal. Also, fair officers should be appointed in every district of the state so that there is no disturbance in the election," said BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya.

Elections in West Bengal will be held in eight phases, starting from March 27 that will cover 38 constituencies. The second phase will be conducted on April 1 that will cover 30 constituencies while the polling will be held on 31 seats on April 6.

Meanwhile, the fourth phase will be held on April 10 for 44 constituencies, the fifth on April 17 for 45 seats, the sixth for 43 seats on April 22, the seventh phase on April 26 for 36 seats and the last and eighth phase on April 29 for 35 seats.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma