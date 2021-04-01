West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: The BJP has accused that the Dubey was under "tremendous pressure" from the TMC after he attended Mithun Chakraborty's roadshow and campaigned in favour of Suvendu Adhikari.

Kolkata | Jagran Politics Desk: Sporadic violence continued in parts of West Bengal on Thursday with the beginning of the second phase of assembly elections as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker was found dead in Purba Medinipur's Nandigram, triggering tensions in the region.

The BJP worker, who has been identified as Uday Dubey, was found hanging at his residence in the Bhekutia area of Nandigram, where the second phase of polling was held on Thursday.

Though security officials suspect that the Dubey committed suicide, senior BJP leaders have accused the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) of the death of their worker.

The party has accused that the Dubey was under "tremendous pressure" from the TMC after he attended Mithun Chakraborty's roadshow and campaigned in favour of Suvendu Adhikari.

"A BJP worker was beaten up in Samsabad's Kanchan Nagar area today...One Amirul behind the death by hanging of a BJP worker in Maheshnagar, Nandigram. The police is taking action. The overall situation today is peaceful," Adhikari was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The TMC, however, has denied the claims and accused the saffron party for inciting violence in Nandigram. "Dubey killed himself due to a family problem," news agency PTI quoted a senior TMC leader as saying.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal Police has lodged an FIR and a probe has been ordered. It has said that Dubey's body has been sent for post-mortem, adding that the exact cause of the death will be ascertained once the reports have been received.

This year, Nandigram will see a fierce contest as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting the West Bengal polls from this high profile seat. She is up against her former aide Suvendu Adhikari, who had joined the BJP in December last year.

Banerjee has asserted that she will the polls and TMC will form the government in West Bengal for the third straight term while hitting out at the Adhikari family, saying "too much greed is not good".

"They (Adhikaris) will be 'na ghar ka, na ghat ka'," Banerjee had said during a roadshow in Nandigram on Monday.

The counting of votes for West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 will be held on May 2.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma