West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: The alleged audio clips are expected to create a massive stir in West Bengal where assembly elections are underway.

Kolkata | Jagran Politics Desk: An audio clip war broke out in West Bengal on Saturday with the beginning of the first phase of assembly elections after the Trinamool Congress (TMC) released an audiotape of senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mukul Roy in which he can be purportedly heard discussing ways to "influence" the Election Commission (EC).

In the alleged audio clip, Roy can be heard speaking with another BJP leader Shishir Bajoria and discussing ways on how they should approach the EC asking for changes in rules of booth agents.

This came hours after the BJP released an audio clip of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee where she could be purportedly heard persuading Pralay Pal, Suvendu Adhikari's aide, to rejoin the TMC and help her win the Nandigram seat.

(Disclaimer: English Jagran does not independently verify the veracity of both the audio clips)

The TMC, however, has alleged that the audio clip is doctored and praised Banerjee, saying she "valuers her party workers".

"First of all, I don’t know about the authenticity of the audio clip. But even if it turns out to be a genuine audio clip in future, then also I personally believe that she has done nothing wrong in calling up a former TMC worker. She can always call her former party workers and seek his or her help," said TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh.

The alleged audio clips are expected to create a massive stir in West Bengal where assembly elections are underway. Banerjee, who is seeking her third straight term, has moved out of her traditional bastion and is contesting the polls from Nandigram against her former aide Suvendu Adhikari.

The TMC claims that it will win the polls and form the government in the state again while the BJP, buoyed by its success in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, believes that it will end the 10-year Mamata Banerjee rule in West Bengal.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma