West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Shah also slammed Banerjee over the killing of Anand Burman and said that the TMC supremo didn't expressed grief over his killing because "he belonged to a Rajvanshi community".

Kolkata | Jagran Politics Desk: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for politicising the Sitalkuchi killings and said that she had instigated people to attack the central forces in Cooch Behar.

"Except for this one incident (Sitalkuchi), elections in West Bengal have been conducted peacefully so far. I promise that after BJP comes to power here political and poll-related violence will end in Bengal," said Shah who held multiple roadshows in Bengal on Sunday.

The Home Minister also slammed Banerjee over the killing of Bharatiya Janata Party's Anand Burman and said that the Trinamool Congress supremo didn't expressed grief over his killing because "he belonged to a Rajvanshi community".

"He wasn’t fit for her appeasement politics. This type of politics is not the culture of Bengal," Shah said.

"Mamata Banerjee still has time to condole the fifth killing and apologise to the people of Bengal for her speech," he added.

Violence had erupted in West Bengal's Cooch Behar during the fourth phase of polling on Saturday that led to the death of four people. Following the incident, Election Commission banned the entry of political leaders from outside the district for the next 72 hours.

The deaths, all in Cooch Behar's Sitalkuchi, set off political firestorm in the politically volatile state, with the ruling TMC and challenger BJP blaming each other for the violence, the worst since the assembly polls got underway.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested the Election Commission to take stern action against those responsible for the incident and blamed the ruling TMC for perpetrating violence during the polls.

He also accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of instigating people against the central forces, sensing defeat.

"What happened in Cooch Behar is unfortunate and sad. I extend my condolences to the bereaved families and urge the Election Commission to take stern action against those responsible," he said.

(With agency inputs)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma