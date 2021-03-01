West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: He, however, avoided giving a straightforward answer to questions by journalists about whether the RJD will contest the elections in alliance with the TMC.

Kolkata | Jagran Politics Desk: In what could change the dynamics of the upcoming assembly polls in West Bengal, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Monday asked Biharis to support Trinamool Congress (TMC) to stop the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from coming to power in the state.

"It is Lalu Ji's decision to provide full support to Mamata Ji. Our first priority is to stop BJP from coming to power in Bengal," said Yadav after a meeting with TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee at her residence in Kalighat.

He, however, avoided giving a straightforward answer to questions by journalists about whether the RJD will contest the elections in alliance with the TMC and said that the upcoming polls in West Bengal will be a fight for saving "ideals and values".

RJD's decision to support Banerjee is a major boost for the TMC which has been battered by the mass resignation of its leaders and party workers, including several MPs and MLAs.

"The biggest thing is support to courage, Tejashwi bhai is fighting, so we are fighting and vice versa," said Banerjee after meeting Yadav.

"When we are fighting, it is brother Tejashwi who is also fighting, we are together," she added.

Political experts believe that RJD's decision to support the TMC can change the dynamics in West Bengal help Banerjee gain the votes of the 'sizeable' Biharis in the state.

However, the Congress, which fought the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 with the RJD, doesn't look happy with Yadav's decision and has denied have a talk with Lalu Prasad Yadav's second son.

"Talks on with the Left over alliance and seat-sharing. As far as RJD's Tejashwi Yadav is concerned, if he discusses seats with another party (TMC), I've nothing to do with it, I didn't have a word with any RJD leader over seat-sharing," said Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

The West Bengal Elections 2021 will be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29 while the result of the candidates will be announced on May 2.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma