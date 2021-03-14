West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: The EC on Sunday said there was no evidence of any attack on Mamata Banerjee during her visit to Nandigram last week.

Kolkata | Jagran Politics Desk: The Election Comission on Sunday ruled out the possibility of an attack on West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram, saying there is "no such evidence".

This comes a day after the two poll observers -- Ajay Nayak and Vivek Dubey -- submitted their report to the EC, saying the Nandigram incident "was an accident and not a planned attack".

In their report, the two poll observers said that Banerjee was injured due to the suddenness of the incident, adding that there was "no conspiracy behind it".

The report took into account the details provided by eye witnesses present during the incident as well as the video grabs collected from them. It also referred to the failure of the police personnel in-charge of the chief minister's security in controlling the crowd which came "too close" to her.

"The local police and CM’s security failed to control the crowd and that led to the untoward situation," an EC source told news agency PTI, referring to the report.

Following the Nandigram incident, state ADG (Law and Order) and nodal officer Jagmohan on Saturday directed all district administrations to arrange for the strictest security measures for the chief minister during her tours for campaigning in the districts for the eight-phase poll beginning on March 27.

“Security measures should be stringent for the CM. Security for other star campaigners must be tightened. We cannot take any chance after the Nandigram incident,” the source at the CEO said, quoting Jagmohan.

According to another official at the office of the CEO the two observers may visit South 24 Parganas, Howrah and Hooghly districts starting March 18.

“The two observers will meet senior officials of the district administrations and supervise the poll preparedness,” he said.

Meanwhile, state chief secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay in a reply to the EC for a detailed report stated that the cause of the incident at Nandigram was “not clear from the video grab” collected from the place.

A second report was submitted on Saturday evening after the EC called the one submitted on Friday by the state administration “sketchy” and asked the state administration to furnish a detailed one.

“The CM’s vehicle was passing through a crowded area. It was then that there was a push on the door of her car. But it’s not clear whether the push was deliberate or not. The video grabs collected are not very clear,” a source at the CEO said, quoting Bandopadhyay’s second report.

The chief secretary was learnt to have attached one video grab along with the report, he added.

The EC had sought reports from the state government as well as the two observers on the incident. The state administration had submitted its report on Friday.

Election to the 294 assembly seats in West Bengal will be held between March 27 and April 29. Votes will be counted on May 2.

(With inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma