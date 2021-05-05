West Bengal Elections 2021: However, only the CM was administered the oath today and other legislators who have won the West Bengal elections will take the oath later.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Trinamool Congress Supremo and incumbent chief minister, Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday took the oath as the chief minister of West Bengal for the third consecutive term after the 66-year-old spearheaded her party to a landslide victory in the state Assembly Elections.

Mamata Banerjee was sworn in as the CM today and her oath was administered by West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar. She read her oath in Bengali. However, only the CM was administered the oath today and other legislators who have won the West Bengal elections will take the oath later.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan